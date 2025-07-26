Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $15,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 92,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,707. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VECO opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.10. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.