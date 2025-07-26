Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $23.35 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $23,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4,282.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 175,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 3.2%

IPGP stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

