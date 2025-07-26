Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,191,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,097 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 280,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,056,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

SANA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

