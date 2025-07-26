5,229,918 Shares in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,229,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,392,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.85% of WillScot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at $97,734,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,020,000 after buying an additional 2,639,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WillScot by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,436 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 1,246.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,229,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 8,012.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after acquiring an additional 906,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

