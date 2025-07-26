Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BKH opened at $56.72 on Friday. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

