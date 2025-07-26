Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $29.37 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,244 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Upwork by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,498,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,405,000 after buying an additional 5,289,493 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,303,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 397,997 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Upwork by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,436,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 803,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 310,678 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,106,846 shares in the company, valued at $18,993,477.36. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 356,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,490.16. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 545,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.38. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

