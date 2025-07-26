Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $349,000 in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 311.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,600.80. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQBK. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EQBK opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $672.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Articles

