Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $56.05 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

