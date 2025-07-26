Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of JFrog worth $33,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 80,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 23,157 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $999,456.12. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 686,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,623,297.60. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,239,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,846,354.13. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,338 shares of company stock worth $11,050,150. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 target price on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

View Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $41.54 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.