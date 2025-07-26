Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,201.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

