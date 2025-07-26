Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.59% of monday.com worth $73,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.23.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $292.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.20, a PEG ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.01 and a 1-year high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

