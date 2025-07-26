Private Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 17,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 566,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,949,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Starbucks stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

