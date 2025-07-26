Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter valued at about $7,841,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

UGL opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.