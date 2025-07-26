Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 301 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.