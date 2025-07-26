Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $124,200,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $296.36 on Friday. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

