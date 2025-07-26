Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 100.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.63.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $151.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

