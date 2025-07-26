Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Accenture by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $283.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.37. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.