Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $3,819.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,711.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,595.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,898.57 and a 1-year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

