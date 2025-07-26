Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 482 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

