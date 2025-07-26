Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 40,708 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,708 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $39,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 15,719.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,719,000 after buying an additional 219,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $563.03 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.04 and a 200-day moving average of $562.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.