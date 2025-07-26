Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 94,112 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,112 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,392,000 after acquiring an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,704,000 after buying an additional 243,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

TRV stock opened at $261.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.43 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.