Objective Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

