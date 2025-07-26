GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 13.7% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $335,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

