Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 36,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,205,000.

Insider Transactions at Royce Global Value Trust

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $453,306.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 699,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,212.05. The trade was a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon sold 7,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $85,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,214 shares of company stock worth $680,966.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

RGT stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

