WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,921 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 254.0% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 392,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 281,600 shares during the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 10.0% in the first quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 70,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLG. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 target price on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

KLG stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. WK Kellogg Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.23.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

