10,580 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,891,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416,156 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.