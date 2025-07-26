Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Takes $255,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 67,431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $5,062,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of BATS:BNOV opened at $42.10 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

