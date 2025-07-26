Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $302,000 in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.