Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of Veritone worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritone by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Veritone by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Veritone from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

