Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Purchases Shares of 17,626 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

