1,851 Shares in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CVX opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

