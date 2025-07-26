Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.