11,750 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Bought by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

