7,409 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

