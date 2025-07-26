Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 507 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $279.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

