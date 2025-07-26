BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 394,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 43,768 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

