Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 86,300 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 543,995 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Humacyte by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Humacyte by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $6,463,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Trading Down 5.2%

HUMA opened at $2.53 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.