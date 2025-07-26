Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 330 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of BATS SMDV opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

