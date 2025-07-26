Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

