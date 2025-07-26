Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

HON stock opened at $224.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

