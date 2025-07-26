Financial Contrast: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 9 2 3.08 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Wealth Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.28 billion 33.22 $529.14 million $1.36 69.12 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.12) -0.38

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 42.45% 10.32% 10.10% Wealth Minerals N/A -191.18% -187.98%

Risk and Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Wealth Minerals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

