Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 16,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 900,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

