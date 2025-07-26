SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Head to Head Contrast

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SuperCom has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Rebel has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and American Rebel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $27.64 million 0.99 $660,000.00 $1.38 6.75 American Rebel $11.42 million 0.13 -$17.60 million N/A N/A

SuperCom has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for SuperCom and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00

SuperCom currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.34%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom 14.77% 54.93% 19.45% American Rebel -201.90% N/A -191.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of SuperCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.7% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SuperCom beats American Rebel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About American Rebel

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.