Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

