Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $438,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Booking were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.3%

Booking stock opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,546.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5,048.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,454.26.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

