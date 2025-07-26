Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,373,957 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373,957 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Kontoor Brands worth $26,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. CX Institutional bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

