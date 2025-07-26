Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,680,505.46. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $32,763,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 472,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,842.45. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock worth $218,970,735 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.