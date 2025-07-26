Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 89,833 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,833 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $724,048,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $104.82 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

