Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 253,414 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 253,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $268.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.60. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $269.44.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.