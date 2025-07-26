Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $20.72 Million Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,101,141 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,879,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

